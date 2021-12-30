Mauro Icardi is not there. The PSG striker did not like the proximity of the bodyguard to his wife and agent Wanda Nara
Mauro Icardi is not there. The PSG striker, with the China Suarez chapter closed, did not like the proximity of the bodyguard to his wife and agent Wanda Nara. And above all some recent releases of man. As reported by the Argentine media, the former Inter captain did not appreciate some statements by Agustin Longueira in particular. “Do you like Wanda?”, a follower asked him. “I love her”, the answer that infuriated Icardi.
The followers then asked even hotter questions to the bodyguard. “Would you like to join Wanda? “. “Who wouldn’t want to? “, replied the bodyguard. It’s still: “How do you feel about Wanda?“,”Much love”, “Would you start a relationship with a married woman?“,”Yup“. Icardi did not like e – according to what was revealed by the Argentine journalist Rodrigo Lussich – he cut the bodyguard, no longer called by the Icardi family.
December 30, 2021
