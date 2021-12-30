Mauro Icardi is not there. The PSG striker, with the China Suarez chapter closed, did not like the proximity of the bodyguard to his wife and agent Wanda Nara. And above all some recent releases of man. As reported by the Argentine media, the former Inter captain did not appreciate some statements by Agustin Longueira in particular. “Do you like Wanda?”, a follower asked him. “I love her”, the answer that infuriated Icardi.