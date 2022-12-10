Wanda Nara birthday: party without Mauro Icardi

Birthday party for Wanda Nara who has published in his social stories some videos and photos of the pre-party and of the evening at President Bar of Buenos Aires. The 5 children were present, but no appearances – at least according to the posts – of Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray striker deleted his Instagram account). On the TV program Es por ahi, the conductor Guido Zaffora in the past few hours had shown a message from Wanda on the Icardi theme. “We’ve been separated from Mauro since October. There was a minimal attempt in the Maldives but everything remained as it was in October”

Wanda Nara birthday and L-Gante’s gift…

And while in Argentina the gossip about Wanda Nara and L-Gante (the showgirl had denied everything in recent weeks), it should be noted that he was not at the birthday party either.

The rappers however in recent days in an interview with Grego Rosello in the television program Luzu he had revealed what the request for Wanda as a birthday present for his 36th birthday: “Give me something I can’t buy”, Nara would have asked him. The journalist Rosello had given L-Gante some advice: “For me you have to create a beautiful moment, which is very much yours, which has to do with your essence”. And the curiosity remains: in the end what will he have decided to give to Wanda?





Subscribe to the newsletter

