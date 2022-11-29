Wanda Nara at Big Brother Vip in Argentina?

Wanda Nara to the Big Brother VIP? The indiscretion says that the Argentine soubrette and entrepreneur could once again be the protagonist of Reality show who saw her as a pundit. This time she however she would have the role of “Vippona” or competitor to time inside the House. The background is signed by the journalist Gustavo Mendez. “You will return to Buenos Aires for the Christmas holidays and will stay a few more weeks for the Gf”. So the Argentinian and non-Italian edition of Big Brother.

We recall that during this television autumn Wanda Nara was featured in Dancing with the Stars on Rai1 as a special guest star and previously sworn a The Masked Singer in Argentina (in addition to the famous interview with very true from Silvia Toffanin).

Wanda Nara pregnant? Third child with Mauro Icardi?

Meanwhile, the suspicion is that Wanda Nara it could be pregnant (she is already the mother of five children: Valentino Constantino and Benedicto with Maxi Lopez and Francesca-Isabella with Icardi). The love between her and Maurito seems to be strong again. She is not the woman of my life, she is my life itself transformed into a woman. Disney stories also have second seasons. I love you Wanda”, wrote the 29-year-old Galatasaray striker on Instagram, during his holiday in the Maldives.





Wanda Nara pregnant? Third child with Mauro Icardi? The clues

But let’s go back to the gossip on Wanda Nara pregnant. According to the Argentine newspaper “Caracas”, the posts of her and Mauro Icardi leave little room for doubt. Asked by followers, the former Inter striker shared screenshots of conversations with Wanda to respond to some haters about the flashback with her wife. “Thanks for another beautiful trip,” she writes next to a photo of her in which he caresses her belly. “My favorite place is you. For taking me to our paradise, for your love and always taking care of me. Never doubt how much I love you. Can’t wait to get back with G,” he goes on to add a baby emoji. But who is G? “Thanks to you Wanda for this beautiful message – replies Icardi – In the end I’m not as crazy as they described me for having told one of your wishes. We’ll be back with G soon.” Will G be Wanda Nara’s sixth child?

