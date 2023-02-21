Wanda Nara and Zaira Nara, queens at the Rio Carnival

Sun, sea and Carnival: Wanda Nara and her sister Zaira were featured in a series of photos and videos at the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro (the most important in the world) which was celebrated in the past few hours and with the dream setting of Copacabana. Posts that have made their followers happy: if Wanda has over 16 million, Zaira is also a world-class influencer with 5.1 million fans of her.

Wanda Nara with Icardi at Francesca Fagnani’s Belve: “He is my husband, we are together”

Meanwhile Wanda Nara showed up in the studio at Beasts by Francesca Fagnani (debut on 21 February in the prime time of Rai2) with Mauro Icardi. The Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur was clear: “He is my husband and we will, I think, be a family for life.”

Then he clarifies: “Yes, we are together. I don’t know if we’re back together. We have always been a family, obviously I have been with Mauro for almost ten years. He is 29, therefore practically all of his life with me “. Francesca Fagnani:” So for this weekend we can say that you are still together? “Wanda Nara, laughing, replies without hesitation: “Hopefully for life! Not just for this weekend.”

Read also





Valentina Vignali, bikinis and dream swimsuits: hot walks in the Caribbean (Instagram valentinavignali)

Subscribe to the newsletter

