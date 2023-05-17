The photos of the two together with the prestigious music award have rekindled rumors and rumors regarding their alleged flirtation

On the occasion of the Gardel Awards 2023, the award dedicated to Argentinean music and musicians, Wanda Nara And L-Gante they are seen together again.

Wanda Nara and the photo with L-Gante — The ceremony of the new edition of the important music award took place yesterday, Tuesday 16 May, at the Movistar Arena, where the greatest exponents of Argentine music gathered. For the occasion, the Argentine actress and showgirl she posted a photo of her with the rapper on her Instagram profile before going to the after party: "When you have no clothes and the king lends you everything" wrote Wanda, evidently referring to the clothes she was wearing at the time. Furthermore, the two seemed very accomplices and decidedly at ease together on the red carpet of the ceremony, in front of cameras and photographers. Obviously, the obvious complicity between Wanda and L-Gante has rekindled the old rumors about a flirt between the singer and the entrepreneur. Not only that, it seems that in recent days Wanda Nara, during a live broadcast, also on Instagram, she would have made it clear to her followers that she was single again once again. The flashback between Wanda and Mauro Icardi would therefore be definitively over.

the flirtation with L-Gante — Rumors of flirting between Wanda Nara and the rapper L-Gante they have been recurring since last fall. In December, the two had been paparazzi in the car while they exchanged effusions and tender kisses. After spending the evening together watching the semi-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and Croatia, Nara and the 22-year-old Argentine got into a car and were caught by paparazzi kissing passionately. The images of the kiss were then released by the television program Socios del Spectaculowho had signed the scoop.

At that point the couple had decided to come out into the open sharing photos of the evening spent together. In the images published by the two, Wanda Nara and L-Gante were all intent on enjoying the semi-final of the World Cup between Argentina and Croatia, then won by the South Americans 3-0. Furthermore, the 22-year-old had also posted a photo of himself together with the entrepreneuraccompanying the shot with the emoji of a little red heartan evident symbol of the sympathy and complicity of the two of that moment.