Wanda Nara and L-Gante, photos in bed in “The ultimate romantic”

In the last few days, in the meantime, they had made the rounds of the web preview photo by Wanda Nara and L-Gante I’m under the sheets in the short video posted on social media. She with one hand on her chest and played with her necklaces, then the lips of the Argentine showgirl and the rapper touching each other. This is an excerpt from the clip of the singer’s last song, “The ultimate romantic”, released on October 20. Here is the video.

Wanda Nara and L-Gante, “The ultimate romantic”. Video

Wanda Nara: “We are separated”. Icardi: “When I went to Argentina …”

Wanda Nara meanwhile he commented on Twitter the article of an Argentine site – entitled ‘Wanda Nara forgives Icardi‘. The piece talked about a possible reconciliation with the former Inter striker now in Turkey at Galatasaray. “I have nothing to forgive, we are separated. Thank you for not consulting me, “Nara replied firmly.

Surprisingly, the response from Mauro Icardi: “As separated as when I went to Argentina a few days ago? I agree that we had a great time”.





Subscribe to the newsletter

