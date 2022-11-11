Wanda Nara and Icardi, the reaction of rapper L-Gante

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi towards reconciliation? Meanwhile L-Gante shares a cryptic comment on social media: “I don’t buy with the ghost because my respect is never worth money,” wrote the rapper on Instagram. “Nice sentence even if I didn’t understand it,” he replied Wanda Nara. “You will understand”, the words of the Argentine singer. And reached by the microphones of the program El Socios de Espectaculos about a possible reunion between Wanda and Icardi he said: “It doesn’t bother me, it’s understood everything”.

As is known, the Argentine soubrette and entrepreneur in recent days had denied all the gossip (“My story with the rapper is not true. It was born out of a series of misunderstandings about some work we did together”).

Let’s see the news of the past few hours: the two “clues” about Wanda Nara and Icardi.

Wanda Nara and Icardi, the limousine. Social clue …

Mauro Icardi post a video from a limo: him going to the stadium and in the Instagram story tag Wanda Nara. Not only. In her stories of Ig, which Wanda had first published and soon after canceled, there was the film of a super romantic limousine covered in hearts and red petals. Two videos for a social clue on a possible reconciliation between the former striker Inter now at Galatasaray and the wife?

Wanda Nara and Icardi at the stadium together: second clue

Then a second data: Mauro Icardinot summoned for the challenge of Turkey Cup between Galatasaray And Ofspor Kulubu, watched the game from the stands. And who was sitting next to him? Own Wanda Nara to the mother (and Maurito’s mother-in-law).

“A clue is a clue, two clues are a coincidence, but three clues are proof,” he said Agatha Christie. At the moment the third is missing to say that Icardi and Wanda Nara they are getting back together or perhaps it is simply the confirmation that however it goes between the two there is still a good relationship.









Wanda Nara, the words on Icardi to Verissimo

There Argentine soubrette and entrepreneur in the interview with Verissimo in recent days he had left a door open: “I love Mauro, he is the most important person in this world for me, and he knows that I will always be his agent. We broke up, but we cannot exclude anything”, the words of Wanda Nara (who on Saturday had been the protagonist in Dancing with the Stars and made a social post to thank Milly Carlucci And Rai 1).

Wanda Nara and Icardi, the revelations from Argentina

And then there are the words of Wanda Nara to the microphones of “Es por ahí”: “We grew up together, me and Mauro. We’ll see what happens. “To the Argentine journalist Guido Zaffora revealed that Icardi he does not give up and wants: “Mauro is doing everything to win her back. Wanda tells me that her apartment is in the same building as Icardi”.

Wan y Mauro. Chapter 1365 pic.twitter.com/y75xbf0Bz3 – Guido Zaffora (@GZaffora) November 8, 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

