Wanda Nara and Icardi in the Maldives: “One of our favorite places to recharge your batteries”

The journey of Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi at Maldives? The forward of the Galatasaray (former star ofInter for many years) explained the reasons that brought them there: “It is one of our favorite places in the world to rest, disconnect from the routine and recharge the batteries”. And he added to his followers: “I have everything that makes me happy. I’m lucky and very happy”.

Meanwhile the Argentine showgirl and businesswoman has published some photos on the social networks of the holiday. The costume video in the mirror obviously brought a lot of likes and comments from the fans.









Wanda Nara and Icardi together, «Official reconciliation in the Maldives»

Meanwhile the Argentine journalist Cora Debarbieri swears that Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi they got back together. “Official reconciliation took place in the Maldives,” she explained.









Wanda Nara and Icardi together, the words of Zaira Nara

Zaira Narasister of Wanda Narainterviewed by “Intruders” said: “The reconciliation between Wanda and Icardi? As long as they are happy everything is fine. I want the happiness of my sister, of the family, of the children, of Mauro…”.









Wanda Nara and Icardi together, the words of Maxi Lopez

“A reconciliation between them is welcome. The boys’ peace is priceless – the words of theWanda Nara’s ex, Max Lopez (the couple had three sons, Valentino, Benedicto, Constantino) – All I want is for the boys to be left out of the problems of the grown-ups. The big ones have to solve problems among themselves without involving the little ones. Nothing more”.

