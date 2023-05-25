Wanda Nara and the agreement with Mauro Icardi (who meanwhile drags Galatasaray to the Turkish title)

Wanda Nara explained the matter related to daughters that currently live in Istanbul together with dad Mauro Icardi – by the way lex Inter striker is one step away from victory of the Turkish championship where he scored 19 goals and 7 assists (Galatasaray at +5 on Fenerbahçe and Besiktas three days from the end). “The agreement we had (with Mauro Icardi) is this: never stay more than two weeks without the girls. I wanted to work on this challenge and this project (MasterChef Argentina ed), and it was like this. Now, they will arrive shortly. They are coming!”.

Wanda Nara, photo in thong to scream

Wanda Nara (which in recent days has published some spectacular thong photoslook at the gallery) talks about single life: “If other men write to me? Do you want to check? You’d be very surprised, but no! I’m fine alone, I want to be calm”.

Wanda Nara from Masterchef to Bailando?

Meanwhile, the TV career of Wanda Nara television goes to a thousand: protagonist a Masterchef Argentina in these weeks and next autumn he could go and be a judge of Bailando 2023 (after last fall she was a special guest star at Dancing with the Stars on Rai1). “I would like it if one day Wanda decides to be part of the Bailando jury. She can be an excellent fifth juror”, explained the conductor Marcelo Tinelli.

