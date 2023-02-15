During a Q&A granted to his followers on Instagram, Wanda NaraMauro Icardi’s ex-wife, thus spoke of the possibility of subscribing to a hot content creation site, in particular the DivasPlay platform, also revealing a background story: “They offered me to be their global testimonial. But today my commitments current events prevent me. We’ll continue to talk for later. I’m focused on hosting, on a family film that requires a lot of time and the exclusive in some things “