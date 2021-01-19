Finally, the first series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe Is available in Disney Plus. On January 15, the first two episodes of WandaVision, which shows us a curious relationship between Wanda maximoff and Vision.

If you have already seen the chapters available so far, you will have noticed that WandaVision It is a very different product to what Marvel He had us used to it, because he shows us a series that takes as a reference to the comedies of the 50s.

In this way, we can see many elements that refer us to programs such as Bewitched or I dream of Jeannie, which generated some confusion among the most entrenched fans of Marvel.

However, that does not mean that WandaVision is away from the MCU; on the contrary, it contains a large number of references to everything that surrounds the history of the Scarlet Witch with Vision, so you need to pay close attention in each episode.

Even so, the series of Marvel will continue to make reference to other North American comedies, and the Elizabeth olsen, who plays Wanda, revealed that they will take the humor of Malcolm in the middle for a future episode.

WandaVision will have a cynical humor

In interview for the site Variety, Elizabeth olsen He commented on the changes in the humor that the series has, for which he had to adapt his performance to different scenarios and times.

‘In the 70s, women could already have a little more control, something that simply made them have a voice. When we entered the 80s, there were teachable moments and it was all very sincere, that was really fun‘.

‘And then when we get into the 2000s and 2010s, comedies get really cynical; the humor of shows like Malcolm in the Middle and Modern Family becomes incredibly cynical‘said the actress about the mood swings she will take WandaVision.

The third episode of WandaVision It will premiere on January 22nd and we will begin to see the change of tone in the humor, in addition to the setting. Little by little we will discover the true background of the series.



