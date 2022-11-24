It’s peace made between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. The couple, who decided to divorce a few weeks ago, have now reunited: the two are in fact together on vacation in the Maldives and love seems to have rekindled. The former Inter center forward has in fact published two photos together with his wife, writing: “she was not the woman of my life, she was my life transformed into a woman. Even Disney stories have a second season. I love you”.