Since when Wanda Nara she is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and magazines compete to interview her. To the microphones of F the argentinian talked about everything, including her role as agent of Mauro Icardi: “The truth is that the choice to become an agent was born a bit by chance. I have always managed my things alone, I don’t have a manager; at the time Mauro was asking me for some advice so in the end I decided to take care of it myself. his interests. But with hindsight, I would have preferred to continue to just be a mother, because these things ultimately lead to some problems at home. I happened to make a decision in which perhaps Mauro didn’t agree and the ‘I paid with difficult, turbulent periods. Mixing affection and business is absolutely not easy’.