Argentina is in great demand by Italian magazines for shootings and interviews. AF talks about the future of the former Inter footballer
Since when Wanda Nara she is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and magazines compete to interview her. To the microphones of F the argentinian talked about everything, including her role as agent of Mauro Icardi: “The truth is that the choice to become an agent was born a bit by chance. I have always managed my things alone, I don’t have a manager; at the time Mauro was asking me for some advice so in the end I decided to take care of it myself. his interests. But with hindsight, I would have preferred to continue to just be a mother, because these things ultimately lead to some problems at home. I happened to make a decision in which perhaps Mauro didn’t agree and the ‘I paid with difficult, turbulent periods. Mixing affection and business is absolutely not easy’.
“What will we do when Mauro stops playing football? It’s something we’re talking about. Because my career as a presenter, on the other hand, can be very long so, when Mauro leaves football, I think he’ll stay at home with his children. Maybe we’ll go and live in a country he loves madly like Italy or Argentina. But all the moves we’ve made and the cities we’ve lived in have been enriching. Every time I told my children to bring the best things with them. And you know what? Today they speak five languages and have friends everywhere.”concluded Wanda talking about their future after football.
