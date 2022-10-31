The denial of the lawyer of the Argentine entrepreneur

Recently rumors had been spreading in the environment of the Galatasaray regarding the dismissal of Wanda Nara from Mauro Icardi. The Argentine entrepreneur has recently announced her separation from her husband and their situation – sentimentally speaking – has become complicated. According to Turkish sources, following the dismissal of Wanda as an agent, Argentina would not be entitled to receive the commission of 1 million euros agreed for the transfer of Mauro to Galatasaray.

Denial of Ana Rosenfeld – On the rumors that Wanda would no longer be Mauro’s agent, the lawyer Ana Rosenfeld took care to deny them: “It is false, Wanda is also receiving compensation for her role as agent when Icardi was still at Inter.” It is likely that Wanda is receiving commissions related to the previous passage from Inter to PSG or some renewal.

October 31, 2022

