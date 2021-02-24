Wanchope Ábila received in the last hours polls and a specific offer from two big clubs in Uruguay: National and Peñarol. Nevertheless, his decision is to stay and play in Boca and in a week he will be ready to play again.

The forward, who had to undergo surgery on January 18 after an inguinal hernia that had dragged on for months, already he trains alongside his teammates. This morning, he did physical work with the rest of the group and was also part of the reduced, although he was not present at soccer practice, since he lacks the last instances of recovery.

Wanchope Ábila celebrating his goal against Lanús. (Photo: Alejandro Pagni / POOL ARGRA / AFP)

Wanchope starts a long way in considering Russo. He would even be behind Toto Salvio who is being tested to play at the number 9 position.

The Cordovan arrived at the club in 2018 and his contract ends in June 2023. He played 83 official matches Y scored 36 points. Now, he will be looking to get ready to fight for a spot in Miguel Ángel Russo’s starting 11. Wanchope wants to fight.