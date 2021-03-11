On Sunday a new edition of the Superclásico will be played. On the eve of the meeting, on Boca’s side the alarms went off. The problem was Ramón Ábila that the Wednesday he left training due to angina symptoms, but that’s okay and this Thursday he joined the morning practice of the Xeneize.

Wanchope he scared everyone for his health, he had a fever and plaques in his throat and left the second practice after the 7-1 win against Velez. In the middle of an important week for the blue and gold team, they wanted to rule out a possible contagion in the club a rapid swab was performed and it was negative for coronavirus. It should be remembered that the attacker was one of the 22 Boca players who had Covid-19 last year

He was isolated at his home by decision of the club’s medical staff. This Thursday he returned to the property that the club has The Ribera to be under the orders of Miguel Ángel Russo for the match against River.

These days the Cordovan had been training normally with his teammates. The idea of ​​the coach is to concentrate and take him to the substitute bench. The striker comes from being operated on for an inguinal hernia, which prevented him from being available from the end of the Diego Maradona Cup against Banfield on January 18 of this year.

Champion. In the definition of the Diego Maradona Cup, it was Wanchope Ábila’s last match. Photo: German Garcia Adrasti

Another of the doubts that Russo has is Carlos Izquierdoz. The center-back has not yet recovered from the blow to the ribs he suffered against Sarmiento on the last date of the League Cup. They will wait until the last minute, in case it cannot be used from the start the replacement will be between Lisandro López or Carlos Zambrano.

It will not yet be known who will be the starting eleven that Russo will put on the field on Sunday in La Bombonera from 6 pm the interzonal match of the fifth date, which will be arbitrated by Facundo Tello..