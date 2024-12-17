Wamos Groupowner of the Nautalia travel agency, has officially announced its brand change to Travel Live with the forecast of reaching more than 990 million euros in turnover by the end of 2024, which is approximately 3% more than the 962 million of euros from a year before.

This new name comes after the recent sale of Wamos Air to Abra Groupan operation that has allowed the company to fully return the 85 million in aid to the Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies (FASEE), managed by the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI).

For the company, “the full settlement of the loan is a reflection of the financial solidity and efficient management of the Group, which has successfully overcome one of the greatest economic challenges in its recent history.”

The group has assured Europa Press that this brand change not only represents a new corporate identity, but also a clear commitment to “consolidate and increase its leadership in the tourism sector in Spain”, being a long-term strategy in the country.









So, Rafael García Garrido He will be in charge of leading this new stage while maintaining his functions as top manager of Nautalia Viajes, the strongest company in the conglomerate.

«Travel Live is not just a new name: it is a reflection of our vision for the future. We want to be a reference in leisure and entertainment, complementing our solid base in the travel sector. This change symbolizes our commitment to innovation and excellence,” he highlighted. Garrido.

For the company, the billing figures highlight the sustained recovery phase of Spain’s tourism and leisure sector, with “rising prices and stable demand.” In the case of the travel sector, pre-pandemic values ​​have already been reached in 2023 and the trend is to maintain constant growth.

Currently, the hub is made up of Nautalia Viajes, Wamos Portugal, Mapa Group Travel and all its subsidiaries in Europe (including the recent acquisition of King Holidays in Rome), IALIA Viajes, Plaza 1 and the music promoter Nautalia Live.

Employing 1,772 workers (1,052 in Spain and 720 in Portugal), Travel Live operates internationally, offering a wide range of services, including everything from personalized trips to the organization of shows and cultural events.

“Travel Live’s strategic approach focuses on positioning leisure and entertainment as pillars of its business model, seeking to connect deeply with the emotions of its customers,” he highlighted.

Looking to the future, the execution of the different defined actions will allow the conglomerate to achieve more than 1,105 million euros estimated aggregate billing at the end of fiscal year 2028, which means an average growth of 2.8% annually between the period 2023 and 2028, with a global profitability of 2.9% of Ebitda.

David Moré, new director of Mapa Group

On the other hand, this new name of the group has also led to the appointment of David Moré as the new general director of Mapa Group, who thus leaves his position as director in the Companies division.

For their part, Cecilio Martell and Rosa María Martín Núñez will replace Moré within that department. Furthermore, within Mapa Group, the new general director will be supported and advised by the company’s CEO, Alberto Díaz.