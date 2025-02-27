Time has become one of the main axes of reflection of contemporary art. Numerous creators explore the past, the present and the future through strategies that challenge the classical conception of temporality, where events follow each other sequentially and … historical

BOW He has addressed these ruptures of the dominant time in several editions, especially after exhausting the formula of the ‘guest country’ and adopting the new fair biennial model, which seeks to confer the event an intellectual varnish through a shared theme for exhibitors, debate forums and parallel activities.

In 2018, the commissioners Chus Martínez, Rosa Lleó and Elise Lammer They designed ‘the future is not what will happen, but what we are going to do’, a delusional amalgam of languages ​​and techniques that sought to counteract the preponderance of traditional formats (painting and sculpture) in the general program. In 2020, Mason Leaver-Yap, Alejandro Cesarco and Manuel Segade They devised ‘is just a matter of time’, a straight story about current art built from the temporal prism – herein and activist – of the Cuban creator Félix González-Torres. The commissioned programs of this new edition resume this interest in time and, at least on paper, maintain one of the worst characteristics of their predecessors: to build discursively as a conglomerate of gaseous concepts, often unintelligible.

‘We were the flowers’, by Maya Pita-Romero in the boy (‘opening’)



ABC





‘Opening’ It is the section dedicated to young galleries (less than seven years) and constitutes the most operational within the gear of curated projects, as it implies a considerable level of validation within the circuit, providing its participants with the opportunity to establish their first contacts with a premium collecting. Until now, ‘opening’ had assumed this function with some sobriety, without too many conceptual rhetoric, focused on its role as a commercial projection platform.

Tangled

This year, Cristina Anglada and Anissa Touati They have decided to justify the selection of galleries with the cryptic premise “legacies entangled from a space”, of such imprecise limits that “encompasses the region, but also to the world in general”, and which has the elusive objective “of recovering the future through plural solidarity.” In spite of everything, it is still the ideal field to discover a new generation of galleries that, according to Anglada and Touati, “challenge the conventional structures of the contemporary art business,” although ten of the eighteen participants are repeat offenders in the fair.

Less imaginative is ‘Latin American profiles / art, The new name of the traditional ‘Project Rooms’, dedicated to a single artist and whose selection has been in charge of José Esparza Chong Cuy. The commissioner is entangled in vague formulations such as the “diversity of visual worlds”, promising a “varied and transgenerational selection of artists” aimed at “reflecting on more dynamic, inclusive and expansive futures, where the multiplicity of possible realities becomes visible.”

Under this cloud of diffuse ideas, artistic projects aligned with a foreseeable inventory of critical positions are presented: structural oppressions, identities ‘queer’, ecofeminism, postcolonial theory, indigenous traditions and several intersectionalities. On the other hand, other issues are omitted whose debate could be relevant in the fairground, such as contradictions inherent to the conceptualization of Latin American art as a marketable alterity in global markets.

Maribel López, director of the Fair, has been looking for a thematic exploration line for years that keeps Arco safe from any reflection that challenges the local context that welcomes it. Its solution has been the study of water as a “connector of cultures” and, from this precarious motto, commissioned sections such as ‘a round sea’ (2023) (2023) have been articulated, a clear and sweetened vision of the Mediterranean that avoided any reference to the tragedy, and ‘the shore, the tidal, the current’ (2024), which presented the Caribbean as a culturalized cultural construction, guided by identity affinities.

‘Yaimasha’, work of Daiara Tukano (section ‘Wametisé’)



ABC





Within this narrative this year is presented ‘Wametisé: ideas for a’ amazofuturismo ‘, which takes up the cosmogony of various peoples of the high Río Negro, where a great snake that led humanity in its belly assigned each person a place in the world. Commissioned by Denilson Baniwa and María Willsbrings together artists from different parts of Latin America who imagine an inclusive and sustainable future from the past and present forms of life of the Amazon: their healing rituals, their subsistence modes, their cultural expressions and, ultimately, their ways of understanding the world.

Pure science fiction

All this merges with visions of technological futures, in order to – according to those responsible – “explore new material and spiritual universes in which the artistic object is understood beyond its existence as merchandise.” A claim that, in a space dedicated to The sale of luxury items as an arc, sounds like science fiction.

In the next few days we will see if this proposal transcends the nth reformulation of an anthropological exotism, now with environmental and decolonial filter, which converts the imaginary and knowledge of indigenous peoples into objects of consumption. At the moment, the doubt falls to whether the snake of the high Río Negro will reveal better futures or if, in reality, it is being tamed for its profitable show at the fair.