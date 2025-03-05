Wametisé: literally, ‘names named’. In the cosmogony of some villages of the Alto Río Negro, the Amazon, refers to the creation of the world, «where the great snake that led humanity in its belly located each person in their territories. When leaving the snake’s mouth, each person appeared and appointed the place where he would live ». It is, in short, that each one finds – or choose! – his place in the world.

I can’t agree more (because I would also like that instead of appointing fourteen types of family and a limited number – by the alphabet – of erotic options, nine billion sexualities will be accepted, all psychoanalyzable). I confess that after the painful experience with the Caribbean and Latin American sections last year, I feared the worst. But not: The proposal is very solidit is endorsed by important and regular arc galleries – of Benavides Lidia (Lima) e Vision Institute (Bogotá/New York) to Mira Madrid– And it will be one of the star sections of this edition of the Fair.

Charlo Long with the Commissioners and some artists and I have the impression that the ‘amazofuturismo’ that outlit this program – in which fifteen galleries with about thirty artists participate – It is a relationship proposal between cultures that transcends the radical and crazy cancellation of everything that happened over the last 500 years – the cell phone – and seeks first of all endorse new aesthetic, poetic and conceptual possibilities: It cannot be denied that the ‘history of art’ has collapsed (and episode 8 of the ‘public’ collection of the Reina Sofía Museum, More than the ‘private’ fair, it was the great image of the last implosion) and it should also be remembered that all artistic movements since the nineteenth century are due to a sudden ‘oriental’ influence. Let’s trust once again.

New vocabularies

The curatorial text is clear in that sense: “When considering the growing presence in the world of art of people of indigenous or Amazon origin, there seems to be a” nomination “onThe need to go to these places occupied by alternate feelings and look for new identities inspired by the thought of the native peoples. For Tukanos, it would be the grani (making and thinking beautiful and sacred images); For the Hunikuin, it is Kené, among other names that help us think about new vocabularies and symbologies for the world of arts ».









It’s about A constructive, instructive and even friendly contribution:Brus Rubio, which also has a work in the general program (stand of Benavides Lidia), Choose to live in his small community, and paints – from a relative self -care, since he consciously uses resources of the Western figurative tradition – both Amazonian mythological figures and portraits, not exempt from sarcasm, of anthropologists thrown into a world that escapes its understanding. For their part, the couple that forms Theater map reproduces on rubber plates- this is linked to historical conflicts in the Amazon forest- cave paintings found by thousands in lost rocks in the deepest of the jungle (and that apparently have been saved from vandalism/tourism thanks to The presence there, very deterrent, of the FARC).

Mazenett Quiroga (represented by Vision Institute)another couple of artists, elaborates masks and ideograms with electronic cards; (Nereyda López and Santiago Yahuarcani (Crisis Gallery of Lima) manufacture figures inspired by traditional ceremonial objects with plant fibers and seeing the BIEBOTHIC SET OF CHARACTERS I can’t help thinking about ‘Las Meninas’. In the very shocking large format photos of the performances of Uýra (from aura gallery, são paulo), This mimetized appears with the jungle of various forms; Carlos Jacanamijoy (from Almine Rech, With headquarters in Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai and Monaco) is one of the best known artists, works with narcotics and their psychedelic visions of the jungle are extraordinary.

The masks cane.

In the images, different proposals of the space that houses the works of ‘Wametisé’

T. Sieira



It is, therefore, to propose- in the great European art fair and media powerful international galleries and an informed speech- others but, above all, ways of being- positions- in the world that perhaps allow to overcome iconic and ideological collapse: «From indigenous cosmologies whose universe has grip in the powerful Amazon basin, we can think of new modes of creation that represent hybrid stocks based on The union of human, vegetable, physical and metaphysical bodies»; That is, “new possibilities of seeing the world inspired by the past and current ways of life of the Amazon, where identity is built from the connection between beings that raise a collective future with healing narratives that from critical and deeply renovating lines present more plural practices of making art in contemporary times.”

These evocations of life in the communities of the Amazon are present in many of the works presented here: Mahku (Huni Kuin Artists Movement), represented by Carmo Johnson Projects (São Paulo) or Duhigó, from Manaus Amazônia Art gallery (Amazonas), paint everyday and symbolic scenes; But there are, above all, many photographic and documentary works, some historical artists: Juan Downey (Gallery 1 Mira Madrid), Claudia Andújar (Vermelho gallery, of São Paulo), Anna Bella Geiger (Danielian Gallery), Jonier Marín (Henrique Faria gallery, New York) or Carlos Motta (Mor Charpentier from Bogotá and Paris and Ppow .gallery from New York).

When the curatorial discourse proposes to see the Amazon as “a great entity, a collective cause whose real custody has been at the head of the communities that inhabit it,” obviously invites us to meditate on the way in which the urbanites, bodies enrolled in an artificial landscape and Spirits dissolved in a virtual world, we interact with the planet. He Institute for Postnatural Studies He has published a book in which the works presented in this program are studied, in addition to a dozen essays.

It is said, for example: «Amazofuturismo will present creations inspired by the need for forests, rivers, and natural territories be subjects of rights, who face excessive exploitation of its resources; It is essential to project the struggles that allow the changes of consciousness that the current environmental emergency requires from the possibilities of those new nominations that understand sustainability from a critical perspective to anthropocene ».

‘Wametisé: ideas for a amazofuturismo’ Commissioners: Denilson Baniwa and María Wills. Pavilion 7

And continues: «The proposal will seek spaces for new material and spiritual universes where the artistic object is understood far beyond its existence as merchandise ». Wametisé is, as I said, one of the best police station that have been seen lately in Arco And it is expected that the captivating aesthetics proposed to possess that “healing power” that is essential in the Amazon culture.