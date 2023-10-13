Stavropol Russia (WAM)

A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) is participating in the “North Caucasus at the Hotspot of Russia’s International Cooperation” forum, which began yesterday in the Stavropol Territory, the largest region in the North Caucasus Federal District of the Russian Federation.

The forum is attended by more than 160 representatives from government bodies, development institutions, educational and scientific organizations, cultural figures, young scientists, leading Russian experts and media leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Egypt, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, China, Syria and South Ossetia.

WAM’s delegation to the forum is headed by Ali Yousef Al-Saad, Acting Deputy Director-General and Acting Director of the Office of Communications and International Relations, who participated in a discussion session entitled “Public Diplomacy Strategies in the Modern World – The Role of the Media in Shaping the State’s Image.”

In his speech, Al-Saad stressed the importance of the influential role of the media and its ability to create positive and informed public opinion, while at the same time its ability to filter out misleading information. He also highlighted the role of the media in promoting the status of the United Arab Emirates, strengthening its positions on various issues, and supporting its regional and international efforts in all fields.

He pointed to the great media coverage that the North Caucasus region enjoys in the Arab media, highlighting the tourist attractions of the Stavropol Territory, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya and Dagestan, in addition to its huge investment potential in oil, gas, hydropower, minerals, uranium and timber.

The forum addresses key issues of great importance to Russia and the North Caucasus, especially resources for developing international cooperation in the field of education and modern sciences, the hospitality industry, and cultural exchange. This year’s session of the forum is taking place in a hybrid manner, with the physical presence of a large number of participants and a virtual presence that provides a variety of interactive opportunities and remote participation.