From: Paul Luka Schneider

Democratic vice-candidate Tim Walz accuses Donald Trump of being unsuitable for a job in a fast-food restaurant.

Washington, DC – Election campaigns in the USA differ from those in Germany in one main respect: entertainment value. Personal mockery and ridicule of political opponents is also facing the US election 2024 often in the spotlight at campaign appearances in November. The democratic duo is now bringing a new sound to the election campaign.

On Tuesday (13 August), the Democratic vice-candidate for the presidential election, Tim Walz, took another dig at the Republican candidate and former president during a campaign appearance at a union in Los Angeles. Donald Trump in stock.

Before the 2024 US election: Tim Walz draws McDonald’s comparison between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

“You know, Vice President Kamala Harris grew up in a middle-class family and worked at McDonald’s as a student. Can you imagine Donald Trump working at McDonald’s and trying to make a McFlurry or something like that?” Walz asked rhetorically to the plenary. He then added that Trump couldn’t even operate “that damn McFlurry machine.”

The US Democrat wanted to raise a point of criticism of Trump’s political agenda: the anti-union attitude of the leading Republicans. republicanWalz himself – the first union member on the US ballot since Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980 – presented the Democrats’ pro-worker approaches Democrats out of here.

Donald Trump seems to have a soft spot for fast food products from McDonald’s: In January 2018, when he was still US President, he invited a football team to dinner at the White House. © Everett Collection/Imago Images

If the Harris-Walz duo were to move into the White House, they would stand for the advancement of the American middle class. But not from above, with ready-made and theoretical laws from government circles, but in a completely grassroots democratic way with the involvement and responsibility of those who are affected. Literally unionized teachers, nursing staff, and state and local officials.

Tim Walz before the 2024 US election: Donald Trump and JD Vance want to abolish unions

Walz cited his work as governor of Minnesota to support his promise. “We made it easier for workers to form unions, we strengthened worker protections, and yes, we banned those damn meetings forever,” he said. The “damn meetings” are company meetings where employees are intimidated and prevented from organizing into unions or insisting on their labor and strike rights, for example by using the subtle threat of labor law consequences.

The Democratic vice-candidate in the 2024 US election, Tim Walz, says that as a union member he stands for worker-friendly policies. © Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

Walz also counted Trump and his vice-candidate among the type of people who want to suppress this JD Vance“The only thing they know about working people is how to exploit them,” Walz raged.

Her party has proven this time and again in the past, especially during Trump’s first US presidency. When it came to voting and taking a stance on laws and reforms that the Democrats believed could have strengthened workers, this fell on deaf ears or met with vehement resistance on the other political side.

The so-called “Project 2025,” an agenda of the Republicans around Trump for the 2024 US election, is another expression of this. “One of the clear goals of this project is to put pressure on workers, make collective bargaining more difficult and enable employers to drastically reduce overtime or even eliminate it altogether,” said Walz, adding: “Donald Trump and JD Vance want to completely abolish all unions in the public sector.”

Just recently, before the 2024 US election, Walz accused Trump of being too selfish to serve people. (pls)