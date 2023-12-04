Waluigi creator Fumihide Aoki shared designs of a Wario-style Princess Peach for the first time at the weekend, before pulling them shortly after.

Aoki posted the designs to his instagram page, which he has since set to private. The images have been reuploaded by others, including gosokkyu on (née Twitter), who brought attention to “Walupeach” in January this year.

The images included both concept art for the character and an early 3D model. However they are no longer available to view.



At the time, we knew Miyamoto rejected Walupeach, which was pitched by Mario Golf studio Camelot after the success of Waluigi in Mario Tennis for the N64. On Instagram, Aoki revealed Walupeach had been considered for Mario Tennis, but he didn’t design her until development of Mario Power Tennis for the GameCube (thanks GamesRadar).

In other responses to questions left on his post’s comments, Aoki said Walupeach would act similarly to his fellow evil counterparts. She’d see Peach as her rival and have a “scary personality” when she got angry.

Aoki’s Walupeach design doesn’t look particularly scary, though she is a bit edgier thanks to the buckle straps on her boots and a spiked bracelet. I’ll admit she does look scarier when she swaps her tennis racket for an ax, though.

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment on the Walupeach designs shared by Aoki.