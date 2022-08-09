6,175 kilometers from his native Recife (Brazil), Walter Fernandez da Costa Firmino, Waltinho, feels Cartagena as his true “home”. The Brazilian center acknowledged that in 2020 Jimbee opened the doors for him at a “very difficult” moment in his life, he noticed the “strong embrace” of fans and teammates from day one and brought out the best futsal with 25 goals in his first season in Spain. That is why Waltinho has decided to return after a year in Portugal.

At Sporting de Portugal he won four of the five possible titles last season; he defended the shirt of a club that reigns in this sport and scored 21 goals despite not having “too many minutes”. But Waltinho missed an intangible in the world of sports: motivation. “He woke up and didn’t feel like training […] I made my resume a little bigger but if I wasn’t right in the head I wasn’t going to be right on the track,” he assured.

The Brazilian center recognized that in Cartagena, “my house, I went and am happy.” The player signs until June 2024 and his wish is “to be here as long as possible.” Waltinho performed perfectly two seasons ago, despite the fact that he landed at the club without making the preseason and being unemployed for several months after scoring a hundred goals in Japan.

The Brazilian attacker did not set any goals as a group, but he readily admitted that he will have to take on “a lot of responsibility” in a team that scores a lot of goals and that is still waiting for Javivi and has lost Solano (Valdepeñas) and Andresito (Nagoya).