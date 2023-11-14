Cartagena futsal has another great opportunity to win the first title in its history. Eighty minutes separate Jimbee from winning the Spanish Super Cup, to be played on January 6 and 7, 2024 at the Olivo Arena pavilion in Jaén. The Meloneros already know since yesterday that the first of their two obstacles towards the trophy will be the current European champion: Mallorca Palma Futsal, on the 6th at 4:00 p.m. on the Teledeporte channel. The final is the next day at 6:00 p.m.

It is the first time in history that Cartagena futsal is present in the Spanish Super Cup, a competition that pits the League champion (Barcelona), the first place in the regular competition (Mallorca), the winner of the Spanish Cup ( Jaén) and that of the Copa del Rey (Barcelona) from last season. It is Jimbee’s turn to play this rebound tournament, as he is the current runner-up in the Copa del Rey. Duda’s men are going to face extremely demanding rivals, but knowing that by winning just two games in Jaén they would win their first title.

There is a long way to go, although the locker room is beginning to become aware. Above all, the reference of the project: Mellado. «We have it engraved in fire. “It is important for us and for all our fans,” said the Spaniard, with a contract in force until June 2027. The international winger with Spain considered the renewal of coach Duda as done. “I imagine that he is going to continue in the project,” he said in this regard; but he was not so blunt about the Brazilian Lucão. “I haven’t talked to him about that.”

Mellado was in charge of transmitting his impressions before tonight’s league match (Juan Vizcarro Pavilion, 9:00 p.m.) against Peñíscola. This match and the one on Saturday (Palacio de los Deportes, 8:00 p.m.) against Córdoba are key to sealing qualification for the Spanish Cup, a tournament that will be played in March in Cartagena. Jimbee wants to be present at that event that brings together the top eight finishers in the regular league.

Jesús Izquierdo and Motta, out



For tonight both Jesús Izquierdo and Motta are certain to be out due to injury. Mellado returns almost to 100% after some discomfort that prevented him from playing in the last match against Inter Movistar. And the great news for Jimbee is Waltinho’s return to the squad. The Brazilian center has shortened his recovery times by leaps and bounds since he was injured a month ago, precisely in the league defeat of Palma (4-2). The Melon goal scorer was on crutches without being able to walk.