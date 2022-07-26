Mourning in the Peruvian cumbia. Walther Lozada, leader and founder of Armonía 10, died at the Guillermo Almenara hospital due to liver cirrhosis, a disease he suffered from for many years. Now, fans mourn the departure of the musician and creator of great songs like “Enfermera”, “Coffee with rum” and “A cigarette, a guitar and a penalty”.

In this note, we explain how the last goodbye to Walther Lozada will take place in his homeland, Piura, and in Lima, where he was also very loved by the public.

YOU CAN SEE The story of how Walther Lozada convinced Carlos Soraluz to sing in Armonía 10

Where is the wake of Walther Lozada?

After confirming the death of Walther Lozada, the members of Armonía 10 made a public invitation to the followers to approach the wake of its founder. There, they explained that this will take place in the musician’s house, in Piura, throughout Tuesday, July 26.

A day later, on Wednesday, July 27, the remains of Walther Lozada will be buried in the Celestial Gardens Cemeteryin the same locality.

In Lima, the deceased artist also received a farewell tribute at El Huaralino, a place known for offering cumbia concerts. Hours later, the body was transferred to his homeland.

This is the date chosen by the cumbia group to say goodbye to Walther Lozada. Photo: Harmony 10/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE Walther Lozada: leader of Armonía 10 dies due to illness he suffered for years

When and where will the tribute to Walther Lozada be in Piura?

The tribute to Walther Lozada in Piura begin to this july 26 at his residence, located on Maticorena E9 street, lot 25, San Martín, dtto. October 26th.

“We invite everyone to welcome the teacher as the great he always was. We are going to receive the maximum exponent of Peruvian cumbia with all the honors”, was the announcement of Armonía 10 on Instagram.

Wake of Walther Lozada in Piura. Photo: Clinton Medina/The Republic

According to information from the Republic, The team of harmony 10 he is already setting up a stage where they will present the tribute to Walther Lozada. The musician’s family confirmed that the remains will arrive in Piura at 2:00 pm; meanwhile, some fans of the group are approaching the place.

Wake of Walther Lozada in Piura. Photo: Clinton Medina/The Republic

YOU CAN SEE The last appearance of Walther Lozada: “The songs of Armonía 10 passed through me”

Walther Lozada: what did he die of?

On cause of death of Walther Lozadahis daughter Bianca Lozada clarified that the illness what his father suffered was hepatic cirrhosis. The doctors told her that she needed a liver transplant, she and her family were able to get it, but it was too late.