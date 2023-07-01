This Friday, June 30, the last song that Walther Lozada was composing before he passed away was released. The musical theme, which was released as a scoop in 2023, through the YouTube channel of Walther Lozada and Orchestra, is called “The love of my life left” and is performed by the singer Marcos Yacila.

the son of the extinct Musician composerArturo Lozada Silupu, recalled that the song began to be composed in August 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, after leaving his Luna del Río country house in Piura.

YOU CAN SEE: Is a new Harmony 10 born? The legacy of Walther Lozada conquers the north

“When we entered the studio I was always sleepy. My dad I always told my mom, this guy comes to sleep more than he comes to work, he is more worried about the cell phone than learning, ”he said.

In addition, he said that Walther Lozada always told him to learn to do music.

“We did five songs, of which we got four that were two lambadas and two cumbia: ‘In love with a friend of mine’, ‘The day will come’, ‘Colombian mix’ and ‘I don’t want no’, and ‘The love of my life’ was set to music. This last song composed by Willy Sánchez Estrada ”, he narrated.

Change of singers and musical arrangements

Likewise, Arturo reported that, for this song that have just premiered, they changed the singer about seven times and made five music modifications, in which the flute and panpipe instruments are included.

“The theme is a masterpiece, in which dad was very inspired, his last work that we did together and I hope it will be to the public’s taste and liking,” he concluded. Arturo Lozada.

#Walther #Lozada #song #left #longer #Armonía #light