One last goodbye! During the afternoon of this Monday, July 25, it was announced that Walther Lozadaleader of Armonía 10, died at the Guillermo Almenara hospital due to an illness that had plagued him for years.

Recently, carlos carmona, member of the group, confirmed for La República that The remains of the musician will be veiled in Piura, the region where the iconic Peruvian cumbia artist was born.

What will happen to the remains of Walther Lozada?

More details have been revealed of what has been happening after the death of Walther Lozada. The same members of harmony 10 and the family of the musical figure gathered at the hospital to spend a few last moments remembering the successes of the musician.

Carlos Carmona, singer of the group, spoke with La República and revealed what was happening in the first few minutes after Lozada’s death. According to the artist, everyone was waiting for what would happen, since the leader of the band had made a specific request of where he wanted to be taken when he died.

“We were in the hospital, all the members. We are at the hotel, waiting for what is required to do the documentation and transfer of the body. He will be taken on the bus (of the group) because it was Don Walter’s last wish “ Carmona said.

Later, it was confirmed that the body of the leader of the orchestra will be transferred at first to El Huaralino to receive a tribute from the exponents and lovers of Peruvian cumbia. From this point, he will be picked up by the mobility of the group to his native Piura.

The remains of Walther Lozada were veiled in the Huaralino

Walther Lozada he continues to receive the affection of his close circle, even after his death. Moment after the remains of the musician were removed from the Almenara hospital, he was transferred to the Huaralino premises to be watched for the last time in Lima. It is expected that in the next few hours the artist’s body will arrive in Piura to receive an emotional tribute.

This is how the death of Walther Lozada was announced

Through your Facebook account, harmony 10 revealed the death of their leader Walther Lozada. “God has done his will and with pain in our hearts we say goodbye to you, teacher Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano. Rest in peace,” the post reads.