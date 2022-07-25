Walter Lozada, The founder of Armonía 10 died today, Monday, July 25, around 3:30 in the afternoon at the Guillermo Almenara hospital due to a liver disease, according to one of his daughters. The leader of the northern group had been suffering from health complications since February 2022 and was on the waiting list to receive a transplant.

Walther Lozada passed away. Photo: Harmony 10/ Facebook

Since it became known that his health was broken, the northern musician’s family had not wanted to speak out or go into details. However, after his death one of his daughters confirmed that his father suffered from cirrhosis and was on the waiting list to undergo a transplant.

Unfortunately, the musician died at the age of 61 while listening to his famous songs “El cervecero” and “Where are you love”

Harmony 10 asked for prayers for his recovery

On the night of July 1, through the official Facebook account of Armonía 10, they communicated the status of the remembered Walther and made a public request for prayers for his recovery.

“The Lozada Silupú family and the Lozada Floriano family, on behalf of Armonía 10, ask for a prayer chain for our manager, who is in very poor health,” they said.

As it is recalled, in February 2022, Armonía 10 published a statement announcing that Walther Lozada was admitted to a clinic in the city of Piura. Despite being hospitalized in an emergency, his health status was stable and he had been receiving the corresponding treatment to combat the disease. On that occasion, he managed to recover and those closest to him were enthusiastic.

Despite the chain of prayers by the current members of the group and their followers, the founder of Armonía 10 passed away.

Harmony 10 requested a prayer chain for Walther Lozada. Photo: Harmony 10/ Facebook

The last appearances of Walther Lozada

Let us remember that in one of his last public appearances, Lozada Floriano presented one of his nephews and his grandson as the future voices of Armonía 10.

“My dream come true, the work is bearing fruit, there is Harmony 10 for a while,” he commented with great pride that his family continues the legacy of the cumbia group.

Yesterday, Sunday, July 24, Walther celebrated his birthday and through the Armonía 10 Facebook page, they dedicated an emotional message to him wishing his speedy recovery. Unfortunately, he passed away after a long struggle to overcome the disease that complained him and leaves his family and followers with enormous pain.

Walther Lozada, leader of Armonía 10 dies one day after his birthday. Photo: Facebook/Harmony 10

Who was Walther Lozada?

Walther Lozada was born in Piura and was the son of Juan de Dios Lozada Naquiche He was involved with music from a very young age. He recorded his first album with the Infopesa label, and stood out for the hits “Enfermera”, “Café con rum” and “A cigarette, a guitar and a penalty”.

He married Nancy Silupú and they were married for 36 years, the fruit of that love was their three children, Bianca, Arturo and Katia.