After the announcement of the departure of Walther Lozada, the world of Peruvian music has declared itself in mourning. The death of the head harmony 10a group recognized for its iconic songs and how they impacted Peruvian art, has sparked the appearance of rumors about the treatment it received from EsSalud.

Thus, the State agency manifested itself, through a public statement, and clarified that it was treated correctly. Find out, in this note, everything that is known about the circumstances in which the musician’s death occurred.

EsSalud affirms that Lozada was seriously ill

The departure of Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano, better known in the Peruvian show as Walther Lozada, has caused different reactions, especially in those who belonged to the close circle of the artist. Thus, It’s Health clarified some aspects of how the last moments of his life were.

“Today, at 3:40 p.m., the musical director of the group Armonía 10 passed away in the Intensive Care Unit of the Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen National Hospital,” the letter begins.

Later, the decentralized body clarified that Lozada’s situation was very serious: “The patient suffered from a chronic illness and was receiving the corresponding treatment in the aforementioned hospital. The Management of the Almenara Performance Network expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and followers of the leader of the musical group.

What illness did Walther Lozada suffer from?

Minutes before the remains of Walther Lozada were removed from the Almenara hospital, the musician’s daughter, Bianca Lozada, spoke with La República and revealed that the artist suffered from cirrhosis. In addition, he explained why so much support was requested for the musical director:

“Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won the battle for us. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in progress, an infection ended all our illusions. For this reason, I would like to send a message to all the people: ‘Donate. Donate because my father stayed for a liver donation. There are many families that would be happier.’”

Where will Walther Lozada be veiled?

The singer and composer Walther Lozada will be transferred in the mobility of the group to his native Piura, where he will rest in a local cemetery.

The coffin left the Guillermo Almenara hospital in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, in the direction of Huaralino, where a tribute was paid to him.

This was Walther Lozada’s farewell in Lima

After the remains of Walther Lozada were removed from the Almenara hospital, the body of the musical director of harmony 10 He was taken to Huaralino to receive the last goodbye from his closest circle in Lima. The orchestra announced that, from Tuesday 26, tribute will be paid to him at different points in Piura.