The carnival festival begins to take place in the Piura region, and the province of Sechura is the first to begin the celebrations to the rhythm of bands of musicians, flag competition, parade of yunces, fireworks and free dances with the most popular cumbia orchestrasas Walther Lozada, Agua Marina, The Only Tropical, The Caribbean People of Guadalupe, Cantaritos de Oros and others.

The cumbia party begins on January 21, in the district of La Unión, and the musical group Nickol Sinchi y Orquesta is in charge of animating the public. Meanwhile, on January 27, Serrano Heart It will reach the province of Sechura to make the attendees of the San Sebastián yunce dance.

When will Walther Lozada and Orchestra be at the Sechura carnivals?

According to the schedule, the musical group Walther Lozada y Orquesta will be present on the night of February 4 at Tablazo Sur, to make all attendees enjoy the yunce of the new youth side-green side.

When will the dance with Agua Marina be?

This musical group will visit the district of Beautiful view on February 12 to celebrate the grave of the yunce of the red side. The organizers of all yunces invite the public to enjoy these wonderful days completely free of charge.

Will more musical groups be present at the Piura carnivals?

The schedule that was released reports the participation of The Only TropicalHermanos Chapoñay, Cantaritos de Oro, Son Tentación and others, who will be present at the different yunces during the months of January and February in Sechura, La Unión and La Arena.

The Republic Regions NOW on WhatsApp

Do you want to find out the latest news from Peru? We invite you to subscribe HERE to our official channel La República Regiones, which brings you the latest information about what is happening in every corner of our country. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaEyIF8HgZWgOPDZ9U3U