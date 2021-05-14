Peruvian musician Walter Yaipén is fighting against the COVID-19, revealed his brother Javier Yaipén during the America program today.

The news is confirmed after the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC) reported that the artist was in poor health.

According to the member of Los Hermanos Yaipén, his brother’s health was complicated by the coronavirus, so he had to need oxygen and was about to be hospitalized.

However, in recent days, Walter Yaipén has shown progress in his recovery, as he reacted favorably to the treatment.

“He has been on oxygen for fifteen days and yesterday they have already taken his oxygen off … Yesterday I received a call from him, his voice very muffled. They have been many days of anguish and well, thank God he has come out of this critical picture ”, said the musician.

“Until a few days ago he reached 88 saturation, they were already asking to be hospitalized, but thank God he reacted to the drug and was unable to be hospitalized,” he added.

Mentioned that Walter Yaipén’s entire family contracted COVID-19 , but most of the members have been able to survive the disease.

“His wife and daughter were also infected and now only the last one who recovers is missing. Everyone has been at home, what happens is that we are vulnerable people, we are taking care of ourselves and the concern is for the whole family, “he concluded. Javier Yaipén.

