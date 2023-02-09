President of Suzano Papel e Celulose will receive the honor in a ceremony on May 10, in New York City

the president of Suzano Pulp and Paper, Walter Schalka, was announced as the winner of the "2023 Person of the Year Award" of the Brazil-United States Chamber of Commerce (Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce).

The award has been granted for 51 years by the organization to 2 prominent leaders in the trade sector, 1 Brazilian and 1 North American, who have particular skills for narrowing and strengthening ties between Brazil and the USA. The name of the North American winner has not yet been released. The ceremony will take place on May 10 in New York (USA).

The name of Suzano’s president was proposed by members of the Chamber of Commerce and approved by the board of directors. In a note, the organization says that Shalka has become a strong candidate for the award for playing “strategic role in the evolution of the company, including the combination of pulp, paper and cellulose fiber, in 2019. Led the company’s success by developing new products and innovating in ways to meet customer needs”.

The Brazil-United States Chamber of Commerce also highlighted Shalka’s commitment to the environment.

“Your commitment […] particularly in the areas of climate change, biodiversity and social development is admirable and has brought about measurable and lasting changes, factors that coincide with the values ​​promoted by the Chamber”says in a note.

WHO IS WALTER SHALKA

Walter Schalka has been CEO of Suzano for 10 years. During his career at the company, he received the award for best CEO in the pulp and paper sector in Latin America 7 times by Fastmarkets RISI. He was also recognized as the Best HR Partner CEO in 2014 by Você RH.

The CEO has a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Infrastructure Engineering from ITA (Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica), a post-graduate degree in business administration from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), specialization and improvement courses from IMD (International Institute for Management Development) and Harvard University.

He started his career at Citibank. He became president of the Dixie Toga Group in 1991 and remained in the position until 2005. He was CEO at Votorantim Cimentos from May 2005 to November 2012. He left the position to assume the position of president of Suzano.