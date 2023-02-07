In recent years, within Chivas they have not had good fortune with signings, the club usually invests millions of dollars in signing players who with other Liga MX teams reach a very high level of competition, but, upon reaching the Verde Valle ranks for one reason or another, the footballer suffers a considerable loss of level and in other cases does not have the behavior that the club wants from him.
A clear example of this is Walter Gael Sandoval, Guadalajara invested millions of dollars in his signing from Santos, however, the player could never perform the same as he did in Torreón, where he even managed to join the Mexican National Team. That being the case, and after various adventures of unsuccessful assignments and returns, the club ended the contract of the 27-year-old Mexican, who signed for the Tepatitlán team of the expansion league, a move that could sign the end of his career, the same as in the last few hours it has undergone a 180 degree turn.
The whole of the state of Jalisco has made official the departure of the soccer player from its squad despite being in it for about a month, the club confirms that Sandoval will try his luck within the MLS, although they did not confirm which squad is the one that has opened its doors to the playmaker. Possibly, this is the last open door for Gael in a competitive level league, since his career lives in complete stagnation.
