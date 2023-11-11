These are the actor’s words: “I’ll tell you about my new life, here’s what I do today”

These days the name of Walter Nudo has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Through his Tik Tok channel, the actor talked about his new life. Let’s find out together what the former castaway of theIsland of the Famous.

It was 2019 when Walter Nudo made the decision to permanently move away from the world of entertainment. Today the actor confirmed his choice and, through his Tik Tok channel, told all his followers the type of life that leads. Let’s find out together what his words were:

I want to respond to the tons of messages that ask me: ‘But what do you do now that you no longer do television? What do you do for a living?’. After so many videos, many still haven’t understood it. It doesn’t matter, I’ll explain it well now. I help people. But who do I help? I help women understand men. If they want an amazing relationship with them. If they don’t want it for goodness sake. But if they want an extraordinary relationship with man they must first understand him.

And, continuing with his speech, the former castaway then added:

When a man and a woman separate, the man suffers more than the woman. Woman loves idealistically and man loves realistically. So it means that in a relationship a man will always love his woman more than she will love him. This is why he will suffer more in a separation than she will. When a man loves a woman he loves her as if she were her daughter, he provides for her, thinks of her, wants to protect her. The woman loves the man as if he were her parent. Now in nature we are destined to lose our parents, but not our children […]

In the end, Walter Nudo he has declared: