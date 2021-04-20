Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon of the Democratic Party, died on Monday at the age of 93, according to the US media. The press, which cites a family statement, does not specify the causes of death of the former vice president of Democrat Jimmy Carter between 1977 and 1981. “Today I regret the death of my dear friend Walter Mondale, whom I consider the best vice president of the United States. the history of our country, “said Carter in another statement in which he offered his condolences to the family of his former number two.

Prior to his stint in the White House, Mondale served his home state of Minnesota as attorney general from 1960 to 1964 and then as a senator from 1964 to 1976. Mondale also served as ambassador to Japan from 1993 to 1996, during the administration of Bill Clinton. In 2008 he endorsed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for the presidency and later supported Barack Obama when he got the nomination.

Former President Obama has stressed that Mondale “defended progressive causes and changed the role of the vice president.” For the current vice president, Kamala Harris, her predecessor in office “led an extraordinary life of service” and was “very generous with his wit and wisdom over the years.” President Joe Biden, who had a long career as a senator, has recalled that Mondale was one of the first to welcome him when he first landed in the Upper House.

Civil rights



Born on January 5, 1928, to a Methodist pastor and music teacher, Walter Frederick ‘Fritz’ Mondale was an outspoken advocate for civil rights. During his tenure in the Senate, he advocated for education, housing, migrant worker rights, and child nutrition.

Carter and Mondale, at the 1976 Democratic convention. / REUTERS

He unsuccessfully ran for the White House in 1984, challenging Republican Ronald Reagan, who won reelection by a landslide. The Democratic candidate only managed to prevail over the Republican in Minnesota. Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, the first American candidate from a major party to include a woman in the presidential binomial.

In 2014 his wife Joan Adams, with whom he had three children -Ted, William and Eleanor-, died after a long illness. Her first two children were involved in politics and Eleanor, who died in 2011 of a brain tumor, was a journalist.