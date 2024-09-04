Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac on this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the expert in predictions, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives the horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Wednesday, September 4th.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

Discussions in the family circle will take place during this day to Aries peoplewho will be tasked with cooperating to maintain peace and avoid adding fuel to the fire, otherwise they will be affected. The lucky numbers are: 5, 33, 19.

Taurus

The word and the power of persuasion Taurus people The sign gains strength thanks to planetary action, so it will be important to organize your mind to share ideas and be patient so that tempers do not flare. The lucky numbers are: 42, 3, 18.

Gemini

Every material achievement attained will be a new victory for Gemini people This Wednesday, September 4th, it will be important to pay attention to your finances and take advantage of the opportunities that arise. The lucky numbers are: 6, 47, 21.

Cancer

With 18, 45 and 26 as lucky numbers, Cancer people They will stand up for their rights no matter who gets in their way, and even though the truth they tell may hurt, they will be true to their truth and project themselves with great confidence.

Leo

The Leo people They will feel strong enough to fight against anything and emerge victorious, shedding light where shadows dominate, and with the courage to concentrate on their good work. Lucky numbers are: 2, 33, 40.

Virgo

Planetary action will bring positive energy to Virgo peoplewho are very clear about their goals and will know exactly where to go to achieve them, without letting other people take advantage of their virtues. The lucky numbers are: 51, 8, 11.

Pound

During this day, Libra people They will enter a period of struggle, with the aim of achieving improvements in their work and standing out in what they do best, establishing priorities that will help them on their way. The lucky numbers are: 14, 2, 50.

Scorpio

The desire to travel and discover the unexplored intensifies for Scorpio peoplewho should avoid getting involved in discussions about politics or religion, as tempers could get too heated. The lucky numbers are: 6, 10, 31.

Sagittarius

The unexpected will suddenly come into the life of Sagittarius people with surprises that will leave you stunned, while luck works in the financial sector to bring good news. The lucky numbers are: 24, 1, 35.

Capricorn

With 3, 44 and 15 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will have to defend their own like never before, in a period conducive to joining forces with other like-minded people.

Aquarium

During this Wednesday, September 4th, Aquarius people You will have good news in the workplace, paving the way for significant changes, while planetary action injects you with vitality. The lucky numbers are: 32, 8, 17.

Pisces

The Pisces people You will experience a very active weekend with the opportunity to give free rein to your imagination and creativity, which will amaze people who pay attention to your talents. The lucky numbers are: 49, 31, 25.