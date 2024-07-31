Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Wednesday, July 31.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

A new way of seeing life will appear for you. Aries peoplewho will enjoy various cultural activities with great satisfaction and will experience an increase in the intensity of their romantic relationships. The lucky numbers are: 30, 9, 12.

Taurus

Planetary action will make the physical attributes of the bullfighters are exalted, making them attractive and pleasant to others, while their social world is emphasized and will lead them to make good contacts and find good opportunities. The lucky numbers are: 2, 8, 41.

Gemini

Luck will be with you during this Wednesday, July 31st to Gemini peopleand as family relationships become closer and more affectionate, the home will once again have the harmony it needs. The lucky numbers are: 7, 21, 15.

Cancer

The stars will fill you with energy and good luck. Cancer peoplewho will achieve their goals through willpower, avoiding falling into the traps that their own mind can set. The lucky numbers are: 20, 50, 1.

Leo

With 5, 17 and 10 as lucky numbers, Leo people They will feel inspired and see their communication skills enhanced by connecting with people with similar cultural interests.

Virgo

The Virgo people Many of your doubts will be cleared up and you will be able to make wise decisions, leaving behind old experiences that will no longer influence your decisions. In the financial sector, a new alliance will lead you to success. The lucky numbers are: 4, 8, 19.

Walter Mercado and his horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

During this day, Libra people They will emphasize their spiritual side, so they should spend time in solitude, communing with their inner self, and thus they will find the answers within. The lucky numbers are: 11, 38, 3.

Scorpio

Putting aside what bothers you in order to relax and clear your mind of all negative thoughts will be essential for Scorpio peoplelooking to move forward with new alternatives. The lucky numbers are: 23, 22, 10.

Sagittarius

With 21, 7 and 16 as lucky numbers, Sagittarius people They should pay attention to the advice of people close to them, from which they will obtain incalculable benefits.

Capricorn

The company of friends will be essential for Capricorn people This Wednesday, a day in which you will enjoy all social gatherings and plans, even those related to the work environment. The lucky numbers are: 2, 31, 18.

Aquarium

Love will come into the life of Aquarius people who are single, although they should avoid getting involved in many commitments that take away their freedom. It is important that they do not expose themselves to situations in which they must comply with something that is not to their liking. The lucky numbers are: 14, 1, 37.

Pisces

The Pisces people You are in a great moment to plan a trip and meet people who can be useful in your profession, career or social status. In love, it is important to avoid criticism, without demanding what they cannot give. The lucky numbers are: 26, 4, 39.