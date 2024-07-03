Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac on this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the expert in predictions, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives the horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Wednesday, July 3rd.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New HeraldThus, all members of the zodiac wheel can know from early on whether the planetary energy is upon them or what complications they will have to deal with during the day.

Aries

Sentimental ties become closer and Aries people They should work on their spiritual values, leaving money and financial security in the background, although not completely relegated. The lucky numbers are: 44, 11, 16.

Taurus

During this day, the bullfighters They will be able to use the experience and wisdom acquired in recent years to guide other people, while still maintaining the reliability, honesty and sincerity that characterizes them. The lucky numbers are: 46, 37, 42.

Gemini

The Gemini people They will enter into unknown territory to face challenges that will attract them like never before. Although they will receive income from debts, they must be careful not to spend it all. The lucky numbers are: 20, 8, 15.

Cancer

To get ahead financially, Cancer people They will have to be careful with every penny, with the stars warning them to manage their money effectively. The lucky numbers are: 50, 3, 25.

Leo

With 27, 10 and 36 as lucky numbers for this day, the Leo people They will find their future in that activity that they love to do and that may not make other people happy, so they should take the words of others lightly.

Virgo

Challenges will come in large numbers to the life of Virgo peoplewho will have the wisdom and courage to face them. It is important that they know how to give their love to those people who really value their friendship. The lucky numbers are: 19, 37, 3.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

The Libra people It will be a good time to take a short trip to unite family ties, with an exacerbated interest in learning and searching in the unknown. The lucky numbers are: 6, 13, 20.

Scorpio

That activity that characterizes the life of Scorpio people You should stop for a moment to make room for reflection and calm, because sooner or later complicated situations will arise in love. The lucky numbers are: 44, 39, 5.

Sagittarius

Union and society will come to the lives of the Sagittarius peopleboth in the workplace and in your personal life. Everything that comes close to your life will be to contribute something positive during this Wednesday, July 3. The lucky numbers are: 12, 37, 10.

Capricorn

With 21, 8 and 5 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will find the way to successfully combine productivity, creativity and pleasure, in a moment of regeneration with the development of extrasensory or psychic faculties.

Aquarium

During this day, the Aquarius people They should avoid friendships that are not sincere and stay away from any conflict, pleasing their own tastes and not those of other people. The lucky numbers are: 10, 31, 18.

Pisces

The Pisces people They will face the challenge of learning to say no to things that don’t suit them, analyzing in depth their goals and objectives in life. During this journey, there will be no more room for doubt. The lucky numbers are: 9, 18, 3.