Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac on this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the expert in predictions, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives the horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Wednesday, July 10th.

According to the criteria of

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

Intensity will dominate the day of the Aries peopleespecially in intimacy, and due to the strength that your intuition will gain, it is important that you pay attention to it. The lucky numbers are the following: 7, 17, 9.

Taurus

During this Wednesday, July 10, the bullfighterswho are in a period of high activity, should concentrate on the important things in life and establish a balance, without neglecting their health, both mental and physical. The lucky numbers are: 16, 10, 5.

Gemini

Obligations can have a counterproductive effect on one’s life. Gemini peoplewho will face the challenge of maintaining their emotional balance through rest and relaxation. The lucky numbers are: 30, 26, 2.

Cancer

A trip abroad will bring satisfaction and learning to Cancer peopleso learning about other cultures will catch their attention. In love, they will have unexpected luck. The lucky numbers are: 22, 7, 25.

Leo

With 28, 14 and 29 as lucky numbers, the Leo people They will pay more attention to their work and to any project they start, and they will find due recognition after hard work.

Virgo

The Virgo people They must find time for themselves, to devote to those pleasures that fill their lives with spirituality and joy, enhancing their creativity so they can express themselves freely. The lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 10.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

During this day, Libra people They will achieve success in the projects they are working on, but they must have faith in themselves and in the people around them to achieve this. The lucky numbers are: 3, 15, 22.

Scorpio

Deadlines are against us Scorpio peoplewho will feel that they do not have enough time to complete all their projects, but the energy they will have on this day will be essential to achieve success in their tasks. The lucky numbers are: 7, 44, 28.

Sagittarius

These are times of rebellion for Sagittarius peopleenjoying doing things their own way, but to achieve success they must listen to others and use their energies on work that is truly necessary. The lucky numbers are: 1, 29, 11.

Capricorn

The Capricorn people They will try to be in tune with themselves, without listening to criticism and recommendations from other people, since they are clear about what they should do. Lucky numbers are: 11, 13, 36.

Aquarium

During this Wednesday, July 10, Aquarius peopleThose who are reaping the fruits of the work carried out in recent times will face the challenge of delegating tasks to those they trust. The lucky numbers are: 7, 28, 23.

Pisces

The time and effort that the work took from them Pisces people must be compensated with dedication to the family to avoid letting their inner circle deteriorate. The lucky numbers are: 4, 16, 3.