Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, It was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Next predictions for February 21.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Today their power of seduction will be more alive than ever, it will give them the opportunity to innovate in intimacy and they will feel attracted to unconventional relationships with creative people. In money everything will go well, new income will arrive unexpectedly. Your lucky numbers are 18, 9 and 12.

Taurus

Do not cling to what was not, you have to leave behind everything negative that affected you and take control of your life, Fill yourselves with new energy because a period of changes is coming, you have to be ready for everything. Your lucky numbers are 15, 17 and 3.

Gemini

It's time to take a break, find time to relax and recover your energy, fulfilling all your responsibilities has you exhausted, give yourself the opportunity to not think for five minutes. It's time to laugh at what used to make you cry. Your lucky numbers are 44, 3 and 25.

Cancer

Forget about dependency and others taking advantage of you, you will finally be able to enjoy good company and even your loneliness. They have to leave the past behind and close the cycle with what no longer works. If you are in a relationship, talk honestly with your partner. Your lucky numbers are 10, 32 and 36.

Leo

Visualize what you want to achieve in the future, you are in a great moment to achieve it, It is a stage full of practicality and contact with reality. If you are looking for love, you will be more careful when choosing a partner, do not give your heart to the first one, look for a more spiritual connection. Your lucky numbers are 4, 1 and 30.

Virgo

They have to invest in their personal image, they will be opening the doors to love and romance. Stop begging for affection from people who don't reciprocate, you have already given too much, you need someone who really loves you, so you accept invitations to go out to meet new people. Your lucky numbers are 33, 6 and 29.

Pound

You will feel with great energy, you will know that you are the master of your life and destiny, so dare to continue learning to expand your intellectual boundaries, They might find new interests. Your lucky numbers are 33, 27 and 8.

Scorpion

You have to trust your sixth sense, it is time to enter a new stage in your life in which you will find harmony with your partner and family. They will get out of the problems that had affected them economically. Your lucky numbers are 18, 4 and 31.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today. Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

Build your future consciously. Do not change your way of being and thinking to please others, Always be honest if you do not want to affect your physical and emotional health. You have to care more about yourselves and do what makes you happy. Your lucky numbers are 5, 22 and 19.

Capricorn

They will surround themselves with new people who will make them happy. Remember that nothing is permanent and changes are coming that you must accept without clinging to the past. They could relive childhood traumas, it is time to work on them and eliminate them forever. Your lucky numbers are 19, 50 and 13.

Aquarium

They will feel the need to know themselves better and radiate security. Maybe they thought their ideas didn't have the impact they expected, but they will realize that influential people listened to them and will help them achieve their goals. Your lucky numbers are 45, 1 and 27.

Pisces

They will have the opportunity to study again. You are in a period of spiritual growth, no longer regret the past, They will have to mature, their biggest challenge will be to control their analytical side to let their intuition flow. Your lucky numbers are 41, 2 and 39.