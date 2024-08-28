Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac on this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the expert in predictions, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives the horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Wednesday, August 28th.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

Innovative ideas of Aries people They will finally be recognized and will take their public reputation to another level, although it will be necessary for them to continue working on their personal projects to improve themselves day by day. The lucky numbers are the following: 44, 1, 26.

Taurus

The plans of the bullfighterswhich are still undefined, could lead you to become involved in foreign affairs, with a significant influence of the family in the decision-making process. You will appreciate the love and respect you receive during this day. The lucky numbers are: 19, 32, 30.

Gemini

Surrounded by social issues and group activities, Gemini people You will need to take control over those entertainment expenses that could take up a good part of your current budget, with an emphasis on taking care of your health. The lucky numbers are: 12, 49, 18.

Cancer

During this Wednesday, August 28, Cancer people You will be creative and persuasive, while personal relationships take a very positive turn. In addition, you will manage to make a good impression on someone very special. Lucky numbers are: 31, 50, 3.

Leo

The Leo people They will closely examine their feelings for their partner and take their opinion into consideration, but they will need to spend time alone to renew their energy, both spiritually and physically. The lucky numbers are: 25, 2, 10.

Virgo

With 39, 27 and 2 as lucky numbers, Virgo people They will face the challenge of fighting against a bad moment they are going through to come out stronger, fully trusting in their inner power.

Walter Mercado and his horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

The smile drawn on the lips of Libra people will help them make an excellent impression on others, with love reigning in the air they breathe, so that every relationship will benefit. The lucky numbers are: 31, 50, 3.

Scorpio

At the beginning of a period of economic recovery, Scorpio people They will have to set priorities for their spending, since they will depend on enjoying success or suffering failure. The lucky numbers are: 22, 5, 16.

Sagittarius

It is essential that Sagittarius people solve problems as they appear in your life, without procrastinating, because later you can suffer an emotional and financial imbalance if you avoid acting. The lucky numbers are: 19, 4, 20.

Capricorn

With 1, 3 and 13 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will have to set aside time for their own enjoyment, indulging and appreciating themselves, since they are getting too involved in other people’s problems.

Aquarium

During this day, Aquarius people They should focus on the details in everything related to work, projects or activities, with an emphasis on any talent or skill they possess, as it will lead them to earn the extra money they need. The lucky numbers are: 21, 5, 17.

Pisces

The Pisces people You may be going through difficult times due to poor money management, so it will be essential to take care of your money and make the right decisions. There will be no shortage of opportunities to get ahead, but it is crucial to carefully manage your cash. The lucky numbers are: 4, 14, 9.