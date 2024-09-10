Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac on Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Tuesday, September 10th.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

The Aries people You will find peace in your home, with plenty of inspiration to beautify it and give it your personal touch, while being of help to people in your circle. The lucky numbers are: 13, 18, 12.

Taurus

In a time of change, the bullfighters They focus more on the food they eat and daily exercises, maintaining a positive, healthy and energetic mindset. The lucky numbers are: 9, 11, 17.

Gemini

Patience in making decisions will be essential for Gemini people during This Tuesday, September 10thon a day when every change will be beneficial. The lucky numbers are: 20, 2, 16.

Cancer

With 25, 30 and 24 as lucky numbers, Cancer people They are going through a favorable period to enjoy romance and have fun, with creativity enhanced by planetary action.

Leo

It is necessary that Leo people Use your time to get organized and clear up all contracts, bills and debts, as well as to make plans that can benefit you in your financial sector. Lucky numbers are: 18, 26, 29.

Virgo

Facing a new reality due to last minute changes, Virgo people You will encounter conflicts between people within your inner circle, and you will have to decide on something you have been putting off or avoiding. The lucky numbers are: 14, 4, 20.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today

Pound

Both the physical attractiveness and the charming personality of Libra people You will be exalted during this day, but you will only accept people who offer you peace, love and compatibility. Lucky numbers are: 25, 10, 30.

Scorpio

Planetary energy will hopefully cover the labor sector of Scorpio peoplewho will be convincing and will want to do things their way, which can bring them problems if they do not know how to control themselves. The lucky numbers are: 8, 22, 19.

Sagittarius

Tense moments can take place in the inner circle of Sagittarius peoplein a day in which it will be necessary to listen and be flexible, in order to reach agreements that can benefit both parties. The lucky numbers are: 26, 8, 3.

Capricorn

With 7, 12 and 30 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people You will receive news from a close relative, and the planetary energy will encourage you to explore the unknown, delving deeper into subjects that interest you.

Aquarium

Meeting people who share similar interests, Aquarius people They will know how to choose their friends and stay away from those who do not contribute anything, while their life moves in a positive direction. Lucky numbers are: 7, 13, 40.

Pisces

The Pisces people You may experience ups and downs in the financial sector, but you will have to take on new debts, since everything seems to be temporary. It is important that you get organized well to stay afloat. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 25, 12.