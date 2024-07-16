Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac on Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Tuesday, July 16th.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

In the midst of a scenario that seems difficult, Aries people They will find the strength to move forward, putting in their best effort to achieve their goals. The lucky numbers are: 6, 24, 18.

Taurus

Although Taurus people They understand that depending on other people is not to their liking, they need to listen to the advice of their inner circle and put their best face on life. The lucky numbers are: 5, 32, 8.

Gemini

Family problems of Gemini people They will be kept alert in a state of caution, without interceding too much. The planetary energy asks them to be cautious in every move. The lucky numbers are: 22, 9, 15.

Cancer

During this Tuesday, July 16, Cancer people You will notice how the planetary energy strengthens your relationship with young people such as teenagers and children. Giving free rein to your imagination to express your creativity is one of the tips for today. The lucky numbers are: 3, 14, 29.

Leo

With 10, 21 and 36 as lucky numbers, Leo people They will overcome any condition that may arise thanks to their emotional and physical strength, although they must be willing to accept help from any family member who has been present in their life.

Virgo

The Virgo people They are at a stage in which it is important to look for activities to reduce the level of tension, giving priority to what they want or need to do before it is too late. The lucky numbers are: 8, 17, 23.

Walter Mercado and his horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

During this day, Libra people You will find a clear path to achieve what you have always wanted, and when sharing the positive news of your life, you should be careful who you tell your successes to. The lucky numbers are: 6, 22, 18.

Scorpio

The family circle of the Scorpio people It is extended with the arrival of a person who will be like one more member of the family. In the workplace, they should recognize their merits and value themselves. The lucky numbers are: 7, 28, 12.

Sagittarius

During this Tuesday, July 16, Sagittarius people will put their talents or abilities to the test, in the midst of a period of growth and significant changes in their life. The lucky numbers are: 33, 19, 5.

Capricorn

With 13, 28 and 9 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will shine thanks to their strengths such as intelligence, efficiency and precision, but they must be careful of their weakness for perfection.

Aquarium

The Aquarius people They will feel an uncontrollable desire to explore the unexplored and expand their mind, so other cultures of the world will be the center of their interest. The lucky numbers are: 6, 21, 33.

Pisces

In a process of expansion are found Pisces peopleboth negative and positive, so they will face important changes so that nothing affects them. The lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 36.