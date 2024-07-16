According to the criteria of
Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.
Aries
Taurus
Although Taurus people They understand that depending on other people is not to their liking, they need to listen to the advice of their inner circle and put their best face on life. The lucky numbers are: 5, 32, 8.
Gemini
Family problems of Gemini people They will be kept alert in a state of caution, without interceding too much. The planetary energy asks them to be cautious in every move. The lucky numbers are: 22, 9, 15.
Cancer
During this Tuesday, July 16, Cancer people You will notice how the planetary energy strengthens your relationship with young people such as teenagers and children. Giving free rein to your imagination to express your creativity is one of the tips for today. The lucky numbers are: 3, 14, 29.
Leo
With 10, 21 and 36 as lucky numbers, Leo people They will overcome any condition that may arise thanks to their emotional and physical strength, although they must be willing to accept help from any family member who has been present in their life.
Virgo
The Virgo people They are at a stage in which it is important to look for activities to reduce the level of tension, giving priority to what they want or need to do before it is too late. The lucky numbers are: 8, 17, 23.
Pound
During this day, Libra people You will find a clear path to achieve what you have always wanted, and when sharing the positive news of your life, you should be careful who you tell your successes to. The lucky numbers are: 6, 22, 18.
Scorpio
The family circle of the Scorpio people It is extended with the arrival of a person who will be like one more member of the family. In the workplace, they should recognize their merits and value themselves. The lucky numbers are: 7, 28, 12.
Sagittarius
During this Tuesday, July 16, Sagittarius people will put their talents or abilities to the test, in the midst of a period of growth and significant changes in their life. The lucky numbers are: 33, 19, 5.
Capricorn
With 13, 28 and 9 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will shine thanks to their strengths such as intelligence, efficiency and precision, but they must be careful of their weakness for perfection.
Aquarium
The Aquarius people They will feel an uncontrollable desire to explore the unexplored and expand their mind, so other cultures of the world will be the center of their interest. The lucky numbers are: 6, 21, 33.
Pisces
In a process of expansion are found Pisces peopleboth negative and positive, so they will face important changes so that nothing affects them. The lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 36.
