Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Thursday, July 11.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

The positive energy transmitted by young people will lead to Aries people to explore activities you had never considered, with the planetary action of Venus imposing joy in your life. The lucky numbers are as follows: 50, 4, 31.

Taurus

It is an ideal time for the bullfighters Organize social events, parties or meetings, beautifying the place where you live. Through new recipes you will be able to impress others. The lucky numbers are: 5, 20, 31.

Gemini

During this Thursday July 11, Gemini people They will have an unusual power in their words, and will be able to express their truth without harshness or disrespect towards other people. The lucky numbers are: 15, 29, 4.

Cancer

Good news in economic matters comes to the life of Cancer people with the action of Venus, although it will be necessary for them to learn from their mistakes and take care of their income so as not to squander it. The lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 16.

Leo

The Leo people They will be the center of attention both at work and in their personal life due to their characteristic way of being, in a day in which their creativity will be exalted. The lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 31.

Virgo

With 40, 7 and 19 as lucky numbers, Virgo people They will seek to immerse themselves even more in spirituality, finding themselves in places that fill them with peace. Compassion for other people will become a humanly necessary factor during this journey.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

A better relationship with coworkers and bosses will take place for Libra people this Thursday July 11with success knocking on the door. It is a good time to compensate those who sacrificed or helped them in difficult times. The lucky numbers are: 44, 18, 10.

Scorpio

The planetary action of Venus will fill you with charm Scorpio peoplewho will face a pending matter that will gain energy and will receive positive and unexpected news. The lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 14.

Sagittarius

During this day, Sagittarius people You will be in a good position to travel on a budget, as economic conditions may present some problems. Lucky numbers are: 38, 7, 19.

Capricorn

The Capricorn people They will face significant changes in their lives, and with the mystery in front of them, they will find a way to transform the negative into positive at their convenience. The lucky numbers are: 7, 38, 11.

Aquarium

With 33, 15 and 25 as lucky numbers, Aquarius people You will have important news in your romantic relationships thanks to the planetary action of Venus, whether you are in a relationship or not yet.

Pisces

The energy they will have during this day Pisces people will allow you to carry out tasks that you had left for another time in the past due to the presence of Venus in the house that governs health. The lucky numbers are: 26, 18, 35.