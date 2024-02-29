Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for February 29.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Today, you stand out in independent projects, showing off their unique abilities. He shares his achievements and joys with those around him; Collaboration can take you far. Break old habits that limit your growth and seek both financial and emotional security. Starting a business with self-control will allow you to achieve success, and pleasant surprises await you along the way.

Taurus

Your health, vitality and self-esteem are on the rise today. Highlight your best qualities and allow your sensitivity and intuition to guide your actions. Use your brain power to achieve success in your endeavors and manifest your talents creatively in everything you undertake.

Gemini

Feel a strong desire to explore the unknown, but remember to investigate carefully before acting. Expressing your talents in various ways will help you make yourself known, so follow your instincts. Be cautious in your actions and confident in your ability to make informed decisions.

Cancer

Their charm and attraction are at their peak in the intimate sphere. Use your heightened creativity and sensitivity, but remember to take care of both your physical and emotional health. Today is a good day for renewal and positive changes in your life.

Leo

Accept the opinions of others with pleasure and overcome obstacles to move towards a better future. Seek independence in all aspects of your life, but beware of stubbornness and arguments that could arise. Keep an open and flexible mind for the best results.

Virgo

Use sweet words to win hearts and focus your efforts on achieving positive results at work. Stay calm at all times and you will be able to achieve your goals successfully. Prioritize your physical and mental health, as it is the foundation of your overall well-being.

Pound

Value your energy and have the necessary determination to complete pending projects. Pay attention to your dreams, as they could contain important messages for your life. Take responsibility for your decisions and avoid idealizing the people around you.

Scorpion

Focus on strengthening your friendships and avoid blaming others for your problems. Plan positive changes in your life and create an action plan to achieve your goals. Repeat your wishes and visualize their fulfillment to attract the positive energy you need.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

Be patient in agreements and commitments and Be prepared for a possible sudden trip for a family matter. Romanticism and sensuality will be present in love, so take advantage of this moment to strengthen your closest relationships.

Capricorn

Relax and take time to improve your emotional health. Be honest with yourself and speak from the heart in all your interactions. Accept experiences as learning opportunities and take your time making important decisions.

Aquarium

Avoid making hasty decisions and practice understanding in your interpersonal relationships. Be cautious with your money and avoid risky investments at this time. Be clear and direct in your communication to avoid misunderstandings.

Pisces

Demonstrate willingness to achieve your goals and pay attention to your love life. Value your partner and seek peace in your relationship, focusing on what offers you stability. Remember to maintain a balance between your personal goals and the needs of your love life.