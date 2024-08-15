Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Thursday, August 15th.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

In a stage of deep spirituality and successful regeneration, Aries people They will cleverly combine productivity, creativity and pleasure to achieve their goals. The lucky numbers are: 21, 8, 5.

Taurus

What they enjoy doing will mark the future of the bullfighterswho should focus on people who value their work and avoid giving importance to what others may think about something they are currently doing. The lucky numbers are: 27, 10, 36.

Gemini

The Gemini people They must learn to say no to things that are not good for them, so they need to analyze and delve into their goals and objectives and cleanse their soul, their home and their life to dispel doubts. The lucky numbers are: 9, 18, 3.

Cancer

With 44, 11 and 16 as lucky numbers, Cancer people You will see love reflected in every person, in every living being, and even though you may consider that money or economic security is the most important thing now, you need to work more on your spiritual values.

Leo

During this Thursday, August 15, the planetary action will lead to Leo people to control their expenses by effectively managing their money, so it will be necessary for them to analyze any business that comes up and stay away from anyone who wants to pressure them to close a deal. The lucky numbers are: 50, 3, 25.

Virgo

Challenges will be in the spotlight Virgo people in a day when money will come in through various channels and your career or profession will take on new life, leading you to venture into unexplored territory. The lucky numbers are: 20, 8, 15.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

There will be difficult problems to solve for those who Libra people They will need to become a being of light, giving love and attention to everyone who shares their friendship. The lucky numbers are: 19, 37, 3.

Scorpio

Avoiding friendships that are not sincere and show bad attitudes will be crucial to Scorpio peoplewho should stay away from conflicts and indulge themselves, keeping in mind the importance of leading their own lifestyle. The lucky numbers are: 10, 31, 18.

Sagittarius

With 6, 13 and 20 as lucky numbers, Sagittarius people They will have to take the plunge to try their luck with a strong interest in learning, in searching beyond, in the unexplored.

Capricorn

The wisdom and experience gained over the past few years will lead to Capricorn people to act as guides on repeated occasions, completing projects already started and not failing to listen to those who want to give advice. Lucky numbers are: 46, 37, 42.

Aquarium

The union will bring stability to the life of Aquarius peopleboth in the financial sector and in your personal life, with the certainty that everything that comes your way on this day brings something positive. The lucky numbers are: 12, 37, 10.

Pisces

The Pisces people You should take it easy this Thursday, August 15, a day in which you will make the most of your time if you manage to get organized early and stick to your plans. The lucky numbers are: 44, 39, 5.