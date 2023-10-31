Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for October 31.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

You will recognize past mistakes and leave that weight behind. Her life will be filled with peace and maturity. She will mature and put seriousness into his affairs.

Taurus

With your willpower, you will achieve your goals. Pay attention to your relationship. Avoid the unstable and don’t waste time.

Gemini

Avoid overwork. Focus with enthusiasm. Highlight your attractiveness and sensuality, show how special you are.

Cancer

You will have energy to celebrate Halloween. Be diplomatic and win over difficult people. It’s time to try something new.

Leo

Plan your goals, but take things slow. Take care of your mental and physical health. Release your tensions.

Virgo

A friend will help you. You will help a family member. Set boundaries with others to maintain harmony.

Pound

Don’t wait for someone who doesn’t arrive. End the fantasy in love. End toxic relationships and move on.

Scorpion

Dare to do something for yourself. Enjoy Halloween and let yourself be carried away by the magic of the moment.

Sagittarius

You will feel capable of achieving the impossible. Be romantic and sensual. If you are single, love is near.

Capricorn

Change your philosophy and your relationships. Live more independently and enjoy your new perspective.

Aquarium

Feel good about yourself. Improve your relationships and enjoy a warm and welcoming environment.

Pisces

Face difficult situations with gentleness and tolerance. Keep your personal life private and protected.