Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for October 27.

Although the appearances that the new mystic makes are few, she daily offers her predictions to Him. New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Learn to balance your social and personal life. In love, be honest with yourself and your partner, and do not be guided by the expectations of others.

Taurus

Focus on your career goals and work hard to achieve them. Be proud of your achievements and set an example for others.

Gemini

Learn to accept the differences of others. Do not try to impose your opinions on others, and be discreet with the information you receive.

Cancer

Enjoy the company of your loved ones and the moments of joy. Your creativity will be on the rise, so take the opportunity to express yourself.

Leo

Be honest with yourself and others, and listen to your intuition. His inner beauty will make him shine.

Virgo

Receive with joy the changes that are coming. Their intimate relationship is a reflection of her personal growth.

Pound

Open your mind to new experiences and knowledge. Get out of your comfort zone and explore the world around you.

Scorpion

Get ready for a positive change in your life. Your intimate relationship is an expression of your spiritual growth.

Sagittarius

Get ready for a new love to come into your life. Open your heart and let the emotions flow.

Capricorn

Improve your communication and be more assertive. Don’t get carried away by others. Find a space to dedicate time to yourself.

Aquarium

Your actions have an impact on others. Join a cause you are passionate about and discover your potential. Take care of your physical and mental health.

Pisces

Expressed your love sincerely and personally. Don’t worry about appearances because the most important thing is what you can’t see with your eyes.