Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of the late astrologer, it was learned what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac on this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Published in The New Herald, This is Walter Mercado’s horoscope for October 11.

Aries

It’s time to regain faith in yourself and launch yourself into success.. In the couple everything points to firmness and stability. Put aside the physical and look for the value of the spiritual. Good news in the family, a problem will be solved. Lucky numbers: 31, 6 and 3.

Taurus

The word of the day is temperance. Don’t fall for the power of emotions and think carefully before acting or saying something you might regret.. It is necessary to stay calm, practice patience, meditate and relax. Your lucky numbers: 45, 23 and 9.

Gemini

Avoid falling into exaggerations and problems that you do not need. It is important to focus on what really interests you and work on what will bring you financial stability. Don’t rush into conflict. Your lucky numbers; 32, 44 and 10.

Cancer

If you want to spend time with someone special, you will have to make adjustments to your schedule. To maintain peace in your relationship you will have to give in to your partner’s wishes.. Don’t let his pride fracture your relationship with those you love. Your lucky numbers 3, 21 and 7.

Leo

You are going through a streak of good luck and you should take advantage of it. Opportunities come to progress and increase your profitsIn addition, it is a good time to look for partners, since there are people willing to help you. Your lucky numbers are 15, 48 and 26.

Virgo

The passion with which you present your ideas allows you to attract powerful people. Be careful with new partners, it is essential to investigate their intentions before reaching an agreement. You will discover the information you need to move forward. Your lucky numbers are: 31, 21 and 5.

Pound

Emotions intensify. You will find love and passion, is also going through a moment of stability in terms of his physical and mental health. It is a good time to continue learning and register for a course or seminar. Your lucky numbers are 14, 4 and 8.

Scorpio

You will have to say goodbye to fear and emotional problems to focus on yourself., this will lead to you becoming fundamental in your work and experiencing a moment of fulfillment. If you have travel plans, go ahead. Your lucky numbers: 30, 10 and 2.

Sagittarius

Be cautious before entering into a romantic relationship. Expect a reunion with someone from the past who impressed you. Don’t become the cause of conflict between a special person and their family. His lucky numbers: 18, 31 and 42.

Capricorn

Be careful with jealousy, you must control your emotions and not fall into anger. He understands that the conflict with his partner only exists in his imagination. Listen to a family member who makes him face this reality, he only wants his well-being. Your lucky numbers: 42, 40 and 9.

Aquarium

Your path is lit by good fortune, so you should not succumb to negative thoughts. May the past not ruin your present, do not give in to worries and continue enjoying life. Your lucky numbers: 19, 9 and 3.

Pisces

It is important to maintain balance in your personal relationships. You want to help and support those in need, however, You should be cautious, as someone could take advantage of your good intentions.. His lucky numbers: 8, 9 and 23.