Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of the late astrologer, it was learned what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac on this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Published in The New Herald, These are Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for October 10.

Aries

It is important that you control your emotions because on this day they could get out of control. Keep in mind that angry attacks are of no use and, on the contrary, will affect your interpersonal relationships.

Taurus

Your hidden adversaries are waiting for an opportunity to affect you with their negativity. Avoid sharing with others what they trust you in confidence. Be honest but cautious when expressing yourself, as there could be envious or jealous people who betray you.

Gemini

New concerns are coming into your life, which will lead you to lead a more active lifestyle than you are used to. Take care of your finances and avoid unnecessary expenses. You will participate in social events and your ability to organize will allow you to take the reins in projects, businesses or associations.

Cancer

Take control of the situations that arise. Follow your intuition to solve problems your way, without giving in to pressure from others. A spiritual experience will lead you to discover a truth that you had been ignoring for a long time. Your luck is related to abroad, so consider exploring new places.

Leo

Keeping your ideas clear will position you as a winner. Avoid misunderstandings that could ruin personal situations, whether in your work or your love life, so be careful with your words. Carefully review legal documents to find information useful in organizing your affairs.

Virgo

You need a change in your life. Reorganize your emotions and thoughts in search of greater stability, especially in your romantic relationships. Don’t get carried away by appearances or material luxuries. The opportunity to attract someone who deserves your respect is within your reach.

Pound

You are in a period to make repairs in your life, both material and emotional. Don’t wait for everything to pile up before taking action; the moment is now. Prioritize any issues and seek solutions in a timely manner.

Scorpio



Stars have a positive impact on your professional career. Your determination to achieve your goals is strengthened today. You won’t mind the necessary adjustments to your daily routine to get where you want to be. Your passion for what you want is your key to success.

Sagittarius

Recently, you have been experiencing turmoil in your life. He takes steps back and forth, not feeling satisfied with his current achievements. He needs a boost of motivation to achieve the goal he has set for himself. His perseverance has always allowed him to get what he wants.

Capricorn

Don’t get carried away by exaggerated and unsubstantiated promises. Get properly oriented in legal matters or contracts. Don’t make hasty decisions under pressure. Accept help from someone with more experience in these complicated matters.

Aquarium

The solution to your financial problems is near. Listen to your inner voice and direct your energy in the right direction. Free yourself from worries and dedicate your time to the present and the future. It has the potential to move forward on solid foundations.

Pisces

Your finances are in an unstable situation. Be cautious when investing your money. Teamwork will allow you to show your talents and be more efficient. Keep your priorities clear and be prepared to make adjustments as necessary.